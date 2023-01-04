WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (January 3) Southeastern Head Basketball Coach Brett Ufkes Shares Insight On The Suns As They Prepare To Return To Action On The IHSA Hardwood Tonight In Augusta

West Prairie Cyclones Set To Tip-Off Against Danny Stephens & The Suns In Their First Game Of 2023
Southeastern Head Coach Brett Ufkes Offers Insight On The Suns Return To The Hardcourt Tonight
Southeastern Head Coach Brett Ufkes Offers Insight On The Suns Return To The Hardcourt Tonight
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After closing out the season with two tough losses at the Macomb-Western Holiday Basketball Tournament last week in Macomb, the previously undefeated Suns of Southeastern will return to the IHSA hardcourt this evening in Augusta. The Suns will play host to the Cyclones of West Prairie in front of their hometown fans this evening.

WGEM’s Brendan Reidy checked in with Suns head coach Brett Ufkes for a pre-game scouting report on the squad many prep-insiders from across the “Land Of Lincoln” still consider the top team in the state in the Class 1A ranks.

