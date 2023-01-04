Wintry weather possible Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures across the Tri-State area are back toward more normal numbers. Normal daytime highs this time of year top out at around 35 degrees and that is right where we will be Thursday. We’re also tracking the potential for a little bit of light snow or scattered flurries on Thursday, especially for the northern tier of counties Hancock County, McDonough County, and also Schuyler County. Friday will be quiet. There will be some sunshine that pops out and temperatures warm up to the low 40s. On Saturday we are tracking the potential for some wintry weather in the region. There is some question on the timing of this next system and there’s also a question as to just how cool the atmosphere will be. Right now we’re looking at some rain and snow mix and then a period of all snow. It is too far off for us to determine just how much snow will accumulate if any, especially with the temperatures hovering around the freezing mark. We will continue to track the storm as the weekend approaches and give you the latest forecast information. In the extended outlook, nothing looks exceptionally chilly, but also nothing looks exceptionally warm. We may see temperatures top out in the upper 40s next Monday but that’s about as extreme as it gets.

