2 more arrested following Quincy shooting, warrant issued for 3rd suspect

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police reported on Thursday the arrest of two more individuals and a warrant issued for a third following a shooting around 12:32 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Eighth and State streets.

Detective Sergeant Bryan Dusch reported that on Wednesday officers arrested Chaunessi Cano, 20, of Quincy, on charges of aggravated battery, and mob action and Hailey Carson, 18, of Quincy, on charges of aggravated battery, mob action, and no valid FOID card, while in possession of a “stun gun.”

Dusch also reported Thursday that two arrest warrants were issued for Brendan M. Schroder, 19, of Quincy. The first is in reference to this incident for charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. The second warrant is for attempted aggravated battery with a firearm in reference to a separate shooting incident that occurred in the 500 block of Jersey Street on Aug. 22, 2022. Schroder had pled guilty in this incident and was sentenced to 24 months probation and Adams County Jail time. A non-serialized firearm, commonly known as a “ghost gun,” was recovered in that case.

On Tuesday Quincy Police reported they had arrested Gage Schroder, 24, of Quincy for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated battery, and mob action.

Police said they were dispatched Tuesday morning for a reported fight in progress.

Police said during the fight a 22-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the victim was taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment for minor injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

Dusch stated Thursday that during the investigation, police identified other suspects involved in the incident.

Dusch added shell casings were recovered at the scene; however, a weapon has yet to be recovered.

According to Dusch, police determined that a group of several people came together to a residence to confront the shooting victim about a prior incident. Police determined that the shooting victim was struck with hands, feet, and a “stun gun” prior to being shot.

The investigation is ongoing and any persons with information are asked to call the Quincy Police Department or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers.

