Adams County EMS said changes are needed to deal with staffing troubles

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Ambulance Chief John Simon introduced a proposal to make county wages more attractive in hopes of retaining and attracting more workers. That discussion came up in an executive committee meeting Tuesday.

Simon said local EMTs and paramedics make less than those in nearby communities, yet they respond to more emergencies. He said that has to change if we want to see local staffing levels improve.

Adams County EMS workers have responded to more than 110 calls for help in just the first four days of this year.

Simon said they’re down 11 employees, so about 30 others are having to fill in the gaps.

“We have to have a competitive wage in order to attract people to Adams county ambulance,” Simon said.

He said the county pays about 10% less than other services that respond to fewer emergencies.

“Adams County Ambulance is a part of the machinist union,” Simon said. “We’ve engaged in discussions with them and so really trying to work through what that contract that’s currently in place and how we can address these wages and work together and collaborate with a good solution.”

Tyler Mays has been a paramedic for almost two years. He said getting positions filled in the department will improve how they respond to calls.

“We’ve had close to 10,000 calls last year and between three trucks in Quincy and three trucks in the county, most of those calls did come from Quincy, like within the city limits and everything, and having a fourth truck and being able to [have it] staffed, that would help our call volume and help that workload quite a bit,” Mays said.

Simon said, they’ve started offering EMS classes to seniors at Quincy High School hoping to boost interest in the industry and recruit local employees.

“We’ve been working on avenues in order to raise that and this is another avenue for us to increase that pipeline,” Simon said.

He said these classes give students the opportunity to learn hands-on during the second semester of their senior year and receive their state license when they graduate.

That way when they finish high school, they can jump right into their career in emergency services.

“This is a part of their school day, it’s broken down to where it’s first and second hour,” Simon said. “It’s a part of the Vo Tech program and so it makes it easier for students to participate. It’s not viewed as an extracurricular after school.”

Mays said taking advantage of classes like this can expose students to more positions in the healthcare field.

“If you’re thinking about the health care field, getting your EMT license and working as an EMT is a great way to start your career,” Mays said.

Simon said they also offer EMS classes to anyone in the community who’s interested. He said if you don’t know where to start, they also offer job shadowing that can point you to the right program for you.

As far as what’s next for Adams County EMS, the committee motioned for him to confirm geographic numbers and have a sit down with the union to discuss modifications to their current four-year contract.

Simon said they’re current union contract ends on Nov. 30. He said under that current contract, EMTs make $14.33 per hour and paramedics make $19.29. He’s proposing to increase EMT wages by $2 and paramedics by 50 cents.

