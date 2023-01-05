Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 5th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Vilaiy Paro

MaeEllen Hauk

Keith Scranton

Terri Risley

Nathaniel Miller

Antony Jenkins

Lynton Bock

Evan Salyer

Grant McDonald

Todd Garrett

Brady Muegge

Trevor Sharpe

Roger Phillips

Juli Clark

Jeff Johnson

Lucien Strothoff

Seth Fenton

ANNIVERSARIES

John & Dianne Kleine

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.