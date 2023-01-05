Brewed Coffee House & Eatery to open second location in Griggsville

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Brewed Coffee House & Eatery in the Pittsfield square is set to open up its second location soon.

The new shop will be in Griggsville at 404 S. Wall St. beside the Dollar General.

Co-owner Robert Brewer said the second location would offer a selection much like their Pittsfield location of food and specialty drinks. He said it’s set to open in the next 30 to 60 days.

“The inside is all done and ready to go,” Brewer said. “It’s just a matter of getting the vendors and espresso machine and all of those items.”

Brewer said they plan to open a drive-through location in Barry at the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.