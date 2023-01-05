Capitol Avenue Renovation Project runs its course

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - A major downtown improvement in Brown County is done and dusted.

The Capitol Avenue Renovation Project in Mount Sterling was a $1.8 million revitalization that started last May.

The repairs included water main improvements, resurfacing streets and sidewalks, and streetscaping (i.e. lamp posts, flower pots, benches) to match with Main Street, which underwent its revitalization project three years prior.

Mount Sterling community members like Michaela Schmidt said Capitol Ave. is barely recognizable from what it was half a year ago.

“It was definitely dated,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt, who works at Advance Physical Therapy on Capitol Avenue, said they were hit hard when the streets were torn up.

“We did lose parking during construction, so that went on for quite a few months,” Schmidt said. “We lost a couple of patients because they were worried about getting onto our handicap ramp. And, we were worried about the construction getting through with walkers, wheelchairs and crutches.”

Schmidt said the clientele are ultimately happy with the renovations.

“We now have a handicap spot at the end of our ramp,” she said. “Which we didn’t have before.”

City administrator Vada Yingling said tearing up the streets was due in part to the first phase which involved updating the plumbing and patching up the streets thereafter.

“With the water mains and storm sewers, being able to deliver good water supply, good water source, is important to any community,” Yingling said.

Yingling said the city and IDOT will do a final analysis on Capitol Ave. for minor improvements.

She said the city would like to put its next focus on residential improvements. She said the city has a list of streets that may need resurfacing and will look into financial resources such as motor fuel tax dollars.

