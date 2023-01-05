Cloudy day again with some flurries this morning

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is another chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill values in the 20s. The slow moving low pressure system to our north that impacted our forecast yesterday will continue to do so today. The placement of this low continues to keep cool westerly winds flowing through the Tri-States. It also continues to push low level clouds overhead. Some light snow has been observed rotating around the low pressure. Therefore, through the morning hours we will have scattered flurries and even a few pockets of some light snow. Daytime highs today will be pretty close to normal, in the mid to upper 30s. Westerly winds through the day will be sustained at about 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The cold temperatures and breezy winds will keep our wind chill values in the 20s to near 30°. As the low pressure system pushes eastward later this evening and tonight, it will pull the clouds away from the area. That means decreasing clouds tonight with lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow, we will get to see some sunshine and temperatures will be a smidge warmer. We will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

We continue to track a possible weather system for Saturday. Models are disagreeing quite a bit though. The differences affect the timing of the system, the precipitation type and precipitation amounts. However, some models are showing this system taking more of a southerly track, which could take the first round of precipitation to our south. The second round could possibly bring us some snow later Saturday evening/night. As new model runs come in we will continue to keep you updated.

