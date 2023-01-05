Facebook phishing scammers use new technique

By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning you to be on high alert for scammers trying to get your money on Facebook.

Officials at the Quincy BBB Office said scammers have been posting about missing people and animals in several public Facebook groups in hopes of getting shares.

While these posts may appear harmless to share, they actually can be harmful and expose you and your information.

BBB Quincy Regional director Don O’Brien said these scammers are reaching for personal information and money.

”If you join a group, make sure it’s a private group,” O’Brien said. “We see these scams basically being perpetuated in public groups. The scammer doesn’t need to in those instances, anyone can join and anybody can post.”

To help protect yourself from posts like these, the BBB suggests that you do a bit of digging and look into the profile posting these links.

O’Brien said to immediately report posts like these to notify Facebook of the potential scam.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Schroder, 24
One person injured in Quincy shooting
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
New law increases pool of mandatory reporters
New Illinois law increases pool of mandatory reporters
Not only are new businesses moving to this rural part of Adams County, business owners are also...
Camp Point to see more businesses open in 2023

Latest News

Brewed Coffee House & Eatery
Brewed Coffee House & Eatery to open second location in Griggsville
Brewed Coffee House & Eatery to open second location in Griggsville
Brewed Coffee House & Eatery to open second location in Griggsville
Plans for the new Pike County mural
Pike County board approves another mural to go in Pittsfield square
Pike County board approves another mural to go in Pittsfield square
Pike County board approves another mural to go in Pittsfield square
Longtime Quincy restaurant plans move
Longtime Quincy restaurant plans move