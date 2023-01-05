Hannibal Police arrest man for assaulting an officer and striking a patrol car

Dexter L Winningham
Dexter L Winningham(Hannibal Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police reported Thursday they had arrested a man on Wednesday after he backed up a vehicle into a police officer.

Chief Jacob Nacke reported that 37-year-old Dexter L. Winningham had been charged with assault in the first-degree special victim, resisting arrest by fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident.

Nacke reported that an officer saw Winningham parked at a business in the 3600 block Stardust Drive. The officer was parked partially blocking the parking stall and was outside their vehicle talking to the occupants, who had a door open.

Nacke stated that Winningham put a vehicle in gear and backed up, pushing the officer backward into their patrol vehicle with the open door.

Nacke stated an officer pursued Winningham as he drove through a grass field and onto Stardust Drive near Munger Lane.

According to Nacke, Winningham continued on Stardust Drive to Veterans at a high rate of speed. Winningham then had a mechanical issue with his vehicle on Veterans Rd. at US 36, where he surrendered to police.

The officer was evaluated at a local hospital for injuries and was released.

Winningham is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
Longtime Quincy restaurant plans move
Hy-Vee on Harrison in Quincy will be the second of three recycling drop-off sites in Quincy.
Second recycling drop-off site approved by Quincy City Council
Demolition began on the property Tuesday.
Demolition begins on former China Inn property
Jack Cornell | Damar Hamlin
Former NFL player Jack Cornell talks about real life invading a football field
Gage Schroder, 24
One person injured in Quincy shooting

Latest News

Chaunessi Cano | Hailey Carson | Brendan Schroder (l-r)
2 more arrested following Quincy shooting, warrant issued for 3rd suspect
Joshua Cress
Plainville man charged with possession of child pornography
New penalties for drivers who speed in school zones or fail to yield to school buses
New school zone, school bus violation penalty for unsafe drivers
Simon said local EMTs and paramedics make less than those in nearby communities yet they...
Adams County EMS said changes are needed to deal with staffing troubles