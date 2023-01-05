Hannibal Police arrest man for assaulting an officer and striking a patrol car

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police reported Thursday they had arrested a man on Wednesday after he backed up a vehicle into a police officer.

Chief Jacob Nacke reported that 37-year-old Dexter L. Winningham had been charged with assault in the first-degree special victim, resisting arrest by fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident.

Nacke reported that an officer saw Winningham parked at a business in the 3600 block Stardust Drive. The officer was parked partially blocking the parking stall and was outside their vehicle talking to the occupants, who had a door open.

Nacke stated that Winningham put a vehicle in gear and backed up, pushing the officer backward into their patrol vehicle with the open door.

Nacke stated an officer pursued Winningham as he drove through a grass field and onto Stardust Drive near Munger Lane.

According to Nacke, Winningham continued on Stardust Drive to Veterans at a high rate of speed. Winningham then had a mechanical issue with his vehicle on Veterans Rd. at US 36, where he surrendered to police.

The officer was evaluated at a local hospital for injuries and was released.

Winningham is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.

