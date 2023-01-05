New school zone, school bus violation penalty for unsafe drivers

QUINCY (WGEM) - There are harsher penalties for Illinois drivers who break the law around school buses and school zones.

Before Senate Bill 3793 went into affect on January 1, drivers caught speeding in a school zone or passing a school bus while it’s arm was out and stop lights were on would have to pay a fine and possibly lose their license.

The law states anyone going 20 or over in a school zone or not stopping for a bus picking up or dropping off kids will now also have to do community service.

Quincy Police Department patrol officer Amber Hastings said the fine for speeding in a school zone can range from $150 to $300. When it comes to school bus violations she says fines be anywhere between $150 to $1000. She says you can also have your license suspended between three months to a year, depending on if it’s your first violation.

Haistings said the added punishment is a good addition to keep the community safe.

She said when they get reports of unsafe drivers in schools zones or around buses, they take them seriously.

“Normally if somebody in the public does start seeing it going on, especially they feel like somebody’s speeding in certain school zones, they will call in and then we will have officers, when available, go sit in that specific school zone and officers, when they are available in the mornings, we do try to sit in the school zones to watch them,” Haistings said.

Those at the Quincy Public Schools Transportation Department said this is a good addition.

Transportation director Scott Douglas said it’s too often drivers will pass buses as they pick up and drop off students, putting kids at risk.

He said when it does happen, the bus driver fill out a report which they pass onto the Quincy Police Department, but it’s a challenge to hold law breakers accountable.

“Not only do they have to witness the stop-arm violation, but they also have to try to get a license plate and report that license plate,” Douglas said.

