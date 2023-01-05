Pike County board approves another mural to go in Pittsfield square

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - There are plans to bring a splash of color to Pittsfield square in the form of a mural.

County board chairman Andy Borrowman said he gave a group of Springfield artists permission to paint a Pike County themed mural.

The mural will go on the east side of the Pike County Government building featuring art and local attractions. Borrowman said the artists initially approached the board with a Pittsfield mural mockup. He said the square already has a mural like that in existence which would have been too redundant.

“The county decided if they were to agree to it, it needed to have Pike County instead of Pittsfield,” Borrowman said. “Not all of us on the board live in Pittsfield.”

Borrowman said the timeline for the project depends on how long it would take the artists to come up with the $50,000 needed to paint the mural.

Borrowman said they would have to fully fund it themselves.

