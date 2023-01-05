Plainville man charged with possession of child pornography

PLAINVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday the arrest of a Plainville, Illinois, man for possession of child pornography.

Sheriff Anthony Grootens reported that 42-year-old Joshua Cress had been arrested on Tuesday following an investigation.

Grootens stated the investigation was launched after the sheriff’s office received a report from the Department of Child and Family Services of the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Grootens added that his office was assisted by the Department of Child and Family Services and the Child Advocacy Center.

According to court documents, Cress was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography. His bond was set at $150,000, which was posted on Thursday.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.