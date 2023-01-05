Process for U.S. 61 project in Hannibal moves forward

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The process of building the Hannibal bypass is moving forward.

U.S. 61 has caused many issues for drivers over the years, including crashes and many of them were deadly.

Hannibal resident Aaron Nix said it’s extremely dangerous.

“Oh it’s horrible,” Nix said. “It’s all day long. You can’t turn when you want to turn or nothing.”

With semi trucks driving next to cars, Nix said it’s hard to turn into nearby businesses.

“It’s very busy. It’s hard to get in, turn in to like McDonalds and Taco Bell. You might be waiting a half an hour trying to get through the traffic,” Nix said.

For years, there have been talks of building a bypass to make Highway 61 safer.

In December, the Missouri Department of Transportation put out a survey for their Environmental Statement Re-evaluation Impact Study. The survey will help them determine what changes could be coming to Highway 61.

HNTB Corporation Consultant Project Manager Kyle Kroner went before Hannibal City Council Tuesday night to present their findings, which included a concern about semis driving alongside cars.

“This was kind of news to me, was the frequent use of alternative routes to avoid the use of U.S. 61,” Kroner said.

Kroner said they are still analyzing the more than 2,300 survey results to determine next steps, and they are working on an Alternatives Feasibility Study to look at different options for the project. Then they will decide on how to move forward.

“I’m hoping they make a bypass to slow everything down,” Nix said. “There will be more room, less accidents.”

Kroner said they still need to find funding for the bypass project.

He said they will present findings from their Alternative Routes Feasibility Study this March.

Findings from the Environmental Impact Statement Re-evaluation Studies will be released by the fall.

They also need to establish a Community Advisory Group and host two public information meetings.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.