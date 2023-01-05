Quincy Regional Airport solar panel project now operating

QUINCY (WGEM) - Solar panels are now powering parts of the Quincy Regional Airport and its saving the city energy.

Just a year ago, this was a concept, but the Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said, even on a cloudy day, like Wednesday, the energy generated by the panels covered the energy used by the terminal.

He said half of the $1.4 million project should be paid off in the next five years.

It will partially come from energy conservation fund rebates and $60,000 a year from energy savings.

“If you can have a renewable energy source actually powering up your airport terminal, that’s stuff you don’t need to be buying from the utilities itself, it’s gone,” Mays said. “So this is a sustainable energy source for a major energy user.”

Mays said any savings generated will first be used to pay project bonds.

He said once its paid off, that money could be allocated for other purposes.

RELATED

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.