Quincy Regional Airport solar panel project now operating

By Charity Bell
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Solar panels are now powering parts of the Quincy Regional Airport and its saving the city energy.

Just a year ago, this was a concept, but the Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said, even on a cloudy day, like Wednesday, the energy generated by the panels covered the energy used by the terminal.

He said half of the $1.4 million project should be paid off in the next five years.

It will partially come from energy conservation fund rebates and $60,000 a year from energy savings.

“If you can have a renewable energy source actually powering up your airport terminal, that’s stuff you don’t need to be buying from the utilities itself, it’s gone,” Mays said. “So this is a sustainable energy source for a major energy user.”

Mays said any savings generated will first be used to pay project bonds.

He said once its paid off, that money could be allocated for other purposes.

