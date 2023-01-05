Scotland County to upgrade decades-old 911 system

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) - When you dial 911, you hope to receive help as soon as possible.

That’s why officials in Scotland County are gearing up to launch an enhanced 911 system.

If you call 911 in Scotland County today, a dispatcher would answer the phone, ask your location and have to find your exact spot on a paper map.

County officials said the current situation isn’t ideal for someone in an emergency, so they’re doing something to fix it.

Rachel Bacigalupi’s job in working in Scotland County’s 911 dispatch center to get callers help as soon as possible.

But that process can be slowed with just one question, “Where are you located?”

Under the county’s current 911 system, dispatchers are forced to ask those in trouble what their exact location is and find that on a paper map.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney said the county is upgrading to an enhanced 911 system that will ping a caller’s location within seconds.

“It could impact response times drastically,” Whitney said. “Currently, you could use landmarks or maybe a neighboring address, this way your address can show up automatically.”

He said pin-pointing an emergency callers exact location in seconds, compared to minutes, could save someone’s life.

“It could be the matter of life or death,” Whitney said.

Presiding Commissioner Duane Ebeling said most of the project is funded by the state, except for this generator.

It costs $17,500 and was paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“We had to get a new generator, the old one we had wasn’t capable of handling everything, so we had to get a new one, we had to pay for that,” Ebeling said.

The new generator will power the new 911 computers and phone lines.

In the event of a power outage, it will auto start and is capable of providing power to dispatch for days, or weeks, if needed.

Whitney said every upgrade is made to better help the community.

“This is bringing in a lot of technology that we normally would not have been able to provide to the citizens of the county,” Whitney said.

Whitney said before the program can launch, a few more addresses in Memphis need to be added to the geo mapping system.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office employees also need to be trained on the new equipment.

Whitney initially hoped for the system to be up and running by Feb. 1, but the geo-mapping has taken a bit longer than expected, so it could be until March for the new system.

Information on the Generac 36 KW LP Generator.

