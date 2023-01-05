Tracking a weak weather maker

QUINCY (WGEM) - You may not believe this, but you’re going to see some sunshine on Friday. Sunshine and light wind will make even low 40-degree temperatures feel pretty nice. We have been tracking the potential for a little bit of wintry weather on Saturday. The latest data shows this system tracking a little further to the south. That’s good news for us if we want to stay on the dry side. Not everyone will see snow or rain on Saturday. It looks as if light snow would mainly impact the southern half of the region from Quincy and south. It does not look like much accumulation at this time. I would say less than an inch of snow. The snow should not be impactful as far as road conditions are concerned. Temperatures have been hanging in and around the freezing mark, and slightly above the freezing mark, most of this should melt away. However, if there is a brief burst of moderate to heavy snow, it may pile up on the roadway of about a half inch or so. That can be slick. From there the temperatures warm on Sunday into the upper 30s and then even warmer yet on Monday, I’ve got a big 5 O in the forecast for a high temperature on Monday. Our mild temperatures look as if they are going to continue through the third week of January. We don’t show any significant breakthroughs of arctic air until the last week of January. That doesn’t mean there won’t be any snow. It just means nothing exceptionally or brutally cold.

