Two Rushville students to represent school at state level for band and choir

RUSVHILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Two students from Rushville-Industry High School (RIHS) are set to represent the school at the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) band and choir concert at the Peoria Civic Center.

Rachel Norton and Emily Hardy both have represented the school at the all-state level on multiple occasions.

They will be part of the 1,500 students that were selected statewide.

Norton began choir her freshman year and hasn’t looked back.

”I’ve always been into singing since I was a kid, my whole family is very musical,” she said. “I went to a private school who didn’t actually have a choir, freshman year was my first year in choir and I really enjoyed it, so I just kept doing it.”

This is Norton’s second ILMEA All-State selection. In June, she’ll get to represent RIHS on a national level, as she was also selected to sing in Honors Choir USA.

”I’m very excited, I’m very honored to be chosen for state and the national honor choir, but I mean it’s still really big I don’t know how to put it,” Norton added.

Norton will travel to Hawaii where she said she’ll perform at the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial, among other locations.

She plans on attending Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill. to pursue a career in music, but she’s undecided on what she will major in.

As for Hardy, this is her third all-state selection.

She comes from a musical family and began performing in band in fifth-grade.

”Honestly it’s a lot of fun, I really enjoy it,” she said. “We get to perform with other kids who really, really enjoy music and take it seriously and so getting to do that is really nice.”

Hardy plays the French horn, but first took up piano in second-grade.

She said her mother plays flute and her father is a self-taught pianist.

Representing RIHS is something she keeps close to her heart.

“I really enjoy being able to represent a small district because I feel like we’re somewhat underrepresented,” she said.

Hardy plans on majoring in music education at Illinois State University in the fall to pursue a career as a teacher.

The all-state concerts are Saturday, Jan. 28.

