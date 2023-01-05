WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 4) Canton Tigers Remain Focused On Reaching The Championship Game At The Highland Tourney As They Prepare To Face Macon In The Semifinals in Less Than 24 Hours

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Canton High School basketball program is clearly on the rise right now in the “Show Me State.” CHS is now set to tip-off against the Tigers of Macon in the semifinals of the Highland Tournament on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Getting past the tourney’s top seed will clearly be a huge challenge for Canton but it will be one that head coach Dalton Armontrout will definitely have his team well prepared for when the two squads hit the hardwood in Ewing.

After beating Keokuk on Tuesday in tourney action, the Tigers are riding high on a wave of confidence while sporting a (5-6) slate.

We’ll check in with coach Armontrout and Tiger standout Zach Sparrow for more insight on CHS.

