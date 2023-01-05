WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 4) QHS Blue Devils Wrestling Team Prepares To Host Pittsfield And QND On The IHSA Mats Tonight In The Gem City

Quincy High Will Also Celebrate “Sennior Night” As They Face The Saukees And Raiders
Owen Uppinghouse And The QHS Wrestling Team Ready To Host Pittsfield And QND On The Mats Tonight
Owen Uppinghouse And The QHS Wrestling Team Ready To Host Pittsfield And QND On The Mats Tonight
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High Wrestling Team will be ready to go this evening on the mats when they host Pittsfield and the Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame. The match inside the QHS gym will represent the first match of 2023 for the Blue Devils. Earlier today, the WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Quincy head coach Phil Neally, junior Owen Uppinghouse, and senior Max Miller.

\We checked in the trio to get their thoughts on facing the Saukees and the rival Raiders on what will certainly be a very emotional night for the “Blue and White” in front of a big crowd filled with die-hard prep wrestling fans from across the Tri-States.

