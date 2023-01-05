WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (January 4) Quincy High Wrestling Standout Owen Uppinghouse Continues To Roll On The IHSA Mats As The Blue Devils Get By The QND Raiders

QHS Turns In A Dominant Team Performance To Post A 68-6 Victory At Home Against Quincy Notre Dame
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High Wrestling Team is clearly on a roll right now on the mats. After posting a tournament win in Orlando, Florida over the Christmas Holiday, the Blue Devils welcomed Pittsfield and Quincy Notre Dame to the QHS Gym earlier this evening. As expected, a packed house was on hand on the Quincy High campus once action got underway on the mats at 6:00 p.m.

When it came time for the Blue Devils to face Quincy Notre Dame, junior Owen Uppinghouse was certainly pumped up and ready to go. The standout 160 pounder came out with a quick start against QND’s Jack Miller. Uppinghouse wasted little time powering his way to a victory over Miller by virtue of a pin within seconds of the start of the match. Uppinghouse also posted a win against Pittsfield by powering his way to yet another pin. Owen now stands at (20-0) on the season for QHS. The Blue Devils beat QND 68-6 overall in the team standings.

