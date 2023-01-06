Bardolph man sentenced for second-degree murder

Brandon Whiteman
Brandon Whiteman(McDonough Co. Jail)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARDOLPH, Ill. (WGEM) - Brandon A. Whiteman, 21, of Bardolph, Illinois was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Friday morning, according to the McDonough County State’s Attorney.

Whiteman was found guilty of second-degree murder by a McDonough County jury on Nov. 18, 2022.

On July 24, 2022, Whiteman murdered Dalton R. Rose, 21, of Keokuk by stabbing him in the neck with a knife on the Macomb Courthouse Square near The Forum.

McDonough County State’s Attorney Matthew Kwacala said the judge ruling the case did not sentence Whiteman to the maximum sentence of 20 years because of Whiteman’s young age.

Kwacala said Whiteman’s attorney argued for a sentence closer to the 4 year minimum or probation.

Whiteman was also ordered to pay restitution to Rose’s family for the funeral cost.

