Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 6th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Kevin Dinkheller
Rick Miles
Lexi Wiley Deabenderfer
Darla Contrell
Monty Arnold
Janet Duvall
Grace Ackers
Steve Adams
Lezlie Meyer
Annastyn Landwehr
Lexi Christ
Brooke Downs
Ricky Kempe
Colbi Janes
Roger Stuckman
Mary Morgan
Brady Holst
Carrie Witt
Chris Brassfield
ANNIVERSARIES
Tanner & Alexis Charron
Kent & Deanna Speckhart
Aaron & Stephanie Agnew
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.