Mendon RV fire spreads to barn after propane tanks ignite

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - Fire officials responded to a fire ignited in a RV heater which spread to a nearby barn at 953rd Lane in Mendon, Illinois.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m.

The owner said he was working on the RV heater when the fire started and then got out of control.

Propane tanks outside the RV were ignited, catching the nearby barn on fire.

Inside the barn there was a pig and straw. The pig survived.

According to firefighters, the barn is a total loss.

The Mendon Fire Department said they got most of the fire under control around 10 p.m.

The owner said the barn was built in 1912 and the RV was from the 1970s.

The site is still blocked off by first responders.

The Ursa Fire Protection District and the Lima-Tioga Fire Protection District also responded to the fire.

