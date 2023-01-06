Clinging to playoff hopes, Dolphins turn to rookie Skylar Thompson at QB

QUINCY (WGEM) - With a possible berth in the NFL playoffs on the line Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will turn to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Thompson, the son of former Palmyra basketball coach Brad Thompson from 1993-2000, will start the crucial game against the New York Jets, Coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday. Kickoff is at noon.

The Dolphins can still make the AFC postseason but need a victory over the Jets to stay alive in the race.

With Tua Tagovailoa still recovering from his second concussion of the season, and Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a dislocated pinkie finger, the Dolphins will turn to Thompson, a seventh-round draft choice from Kansas State.

Tagovailoa will not be available for the game, but McDaniel hoped that Bridgewater would be available to serve as the backup to Thompson.

Thompson made his first career start against the Vikings in October, going 7-of-13 for 89 yards. On the season, he has completed 54 percent of his throws for 382 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, adding 18 rushing yards.

The Dolphins (8–8), who have lost five consecutive games, need a victory against the Jets, and a New England Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills to secure a wild card spot.

Sunday will mark Thompson’s second start and sixth appearance of the season. Neither he nor Bridgewater has finished a game they started in place of Tagovailoa.

McDaniel said Thompson looked in command of the team’s offense as he took most first team reps in practice this week

“Skylar had an outstanding week of practice,” McDaniel told reporters at his Friday press conference.

“Much like Teddy, both of those guys thrive when they’re able to get team reps. And so it was cool to see, I think the guys are pumped. He was diligent and communicative from the onset, confident from the onset -- and he owns the game plan.

“I’m excited for him to get his deserved opportunity.”

