Cornerstone’s Comprehensive Youth Program seeing more use

QUINCY (WGEM) - Financial assistance is coming to a Quincy program that helps at-risk kids with mental health struggles.

With the help of a $2500 grant from the Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity Fund, Cornerstone: Foundation for Families is able to continue offering it’s Comprehensive Youth Services program.

Executive Director Chris Parker said the program works with troubled or at-risk youth to keep them out of the child welfare or juvenile justice system.

He said they primarily work with middle school and elementary school students recommended to them by teachers or schools.

“They’re either having problems with grades or behavior, at risk for suspensions; in school or out of school suspensions,” he said. “Often times these are kids that are also having a hard time for various reasons getting to an agency and so that’s why they are calling us into the school to work with them there, so that they can get services when they aren’t able to get out to an agency.”

He said their therapists work with with student, their parents and the school to set academic and mental health goals. Parker said on average they serve 150 students every year.

Parker said they are seeing more people reaching out for assistance. Therapist Courtney Miller said she’s seeing more kids in both elementary school and middle school with symptoms of depression and anxiety. She said post-COVID more people were reaching out for assistance.

She said early intervention is key for a struggling kid as it can set them up for later success.

“It’s very important for them to have an outlet if you are noticing an increase in your child struggling with feeling worried or sad and being able to get the services and help them address that early on helps in later years too so they know what to do if they are having those feelings later on,” Miller said.

She said the program works with a student, their parents and even their school to create a plan to address any issues they’re facing and work through them as long as they need it.

If you need these services, you can call Cornerstone at (217) 222-8254.

