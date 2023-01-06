Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega Millions lottery ticket, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.

The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.

The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
Longtime Quincy restaurant plans move
Chaunessi Cano | Hailey Carson | Brendan Schroder (l-r)
2 more arrested following Quincy shooting, warrant issued for 3rd suspect
Joshua Cress
Plainville man charged with possession of child pornography
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Dexter L Winningham
Man faces charges for allegedly assaulting Hannibal officer, striking a patrol car

Latest News

Traffic moves along along 99 south in Fresno, Calif., Dec. 28, 2017. Fresno displaced...
EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution
Actor Noah Schnapp participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in...
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Agent: Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own
QHS Lady Blue Devils Prepare To Host Rock Island On The IHSA Prep Hardwood
WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 5) QHS Lady Blue Devils Offer Insight On Facing Rock Island On The WB6 Hardwood