Grocery prices continue to rise

By Mattison Norris
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Camp Point, Illinois (WGEM) - There are several indicators showing inflation is falling from its record highs last year. However, grocery prices are still climbing.

Grocers said they likely won’t be coming down anytime soon.

Camp Point’s local grocery store, K’s Family Foods, is trying to provide fair prices to their customers, while still keeping their store afloat.

K’s Family Foods is owned and ran by the Lesh husband and wife duo.

Co-owner Kelly Lesh said that although prices continue to rise, everyone needs groceries.

“Over the last year to maybe 15 months, we have seen a steady increase every month of price changes,” Lesh said. “Just when you think, ‘Oh! Maybe it’s leveling off,’ it seems like then other things rise.”

Grocery stores all over the nation are forced to change their prices. Lesh said that it is tough trying to explain to customers why prices have to rise.

“It’s not that I want to raise my price, but when we buy goods, the cost of those goods are increasing as well, so ya know, just in return obviously we have to raise our prices,” she said.

Lesh said she does not know how high prices will go, but for the sake of her store and her customers, she said she hopes the increases level out soon.

