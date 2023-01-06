Hannibal National Bank acquires Louisiana, Missouri, bank

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The HNB National Bank in Hannibal announced Friday a merger with the Mercantile Bank of Louisiana, Missouri.

HNB President John D. Zimmer emphasized the importance of this merger.

“We view this as a tremendous opportunity for both institutions. We both have a long history in community bonking and we share a commitment to our customers, employees, and communities,” Zimmer said. “The principals of the banks have known each other for a number of years and we are excited for the expanded opportunities in the communities served by Mercantile.”

Mercantile Bank of Louisiana, Mo. Chairman Elizabeth Fry Matteson said this was a strategic plan made for the community.

“As we looked at the future of our organization and explored the options available to us to enhance value for the various constituencies that we serve, we made the strategic decision to partner with an organization that shared our commitment to community banking and excellent customer service,” Matteson said. “We are pleased to be able to partner with HNB.”

According to HNB, Mercantile Bank of Louisiana is a Missouri State-Chartered Commercial Bank headquartered in Louisiana, Missouri, with total assets of approximately $134 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

HNB is a National Banking Association headquartered in Hannibal, Missouri, with total assets of approximately $671 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

HNB reports the combined bank will have assets of $805 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

HNB currently operates in 14 locations serving Hannibal, Palmyra, Perry, Monroe City, Bowling Green, Wentzville, Troy, St. Joseph, Savannah, and Stanberry in Missouri.

