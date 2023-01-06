Hawks perched atop GLVC standings after ending Truman hex

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (WGEM) — Jamaurie Coakley was waiting for the elevator at the Quincy University basketball team’s hotel when he bumped into a Hawks fan Thursday afternoon.

“You know we owe these guys,” the fan offered.

“I’m ready, that’s for sure,” Coakley said. “I haven’t been on a team here that has beaten Truman State or Missouri-St. Louis. I feel we are ready.”

Boy, were they.

Sparked by a career-high 29 points from senior forward Malik Hardmon and a 16-point outburst from junior forward Paul Zilinskas, Quincy University whipped Truman State 85-74 in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game at Pershing Arena.

Here’s what this victory meant:

— The Hawks ended a nine-game losing streak against the Bulldogs, the last four by seven points including a crushing one-point loss at the buzzer at Pepsi Arena last year. QU last won against TSU 97-92 on Feb. 23, 2017.

— The longest-tenured Hawks — Coakley, Zilinskas, Solomon Gustafson and JJ Schwepker — finally celebrated a victory against the rival Bulldogs.

— QU won its fourth straight game overall, bringing its season record to 8-5 overall.

— But most importantly, the Hawks find themselves tied atop the GLVC standings with UMSL with 4-1 records after the fourth-ranked Tritons were upset at Rockhurst.

— And finally, the Hawks postgame meal was a little bit tastier as their two-game road trip continues with a 3 p.m. Saturday game at William Jewell, which is 4-2 in league play.

“This was really a nice victory for us,” said Zilinskas, who knocked down four-of-five 3-point field goals. “We came close to beating those guys twice last year. We needed that for us and to beat our rival.”

For Coakley, the victory was special as he was on the winning side of the ledger for the first time in five games against the Bulldogs, though the senior point guard played just 20 minutes because of foul problems, scoring two points.

But his QU teammates were there to pick him up.

The inside-outside game of Hardmon and Zilinskas spurred the Hawks to a 51-28 lead at halftime.

QU led from start to finish bolting to 5-0 and 12-5 leads with its biggest advantage at 26 points with 15 seconds left in the first half.

In fact, QU made more field goals in the first half (20) than Truman had attempts (19). Only by making 14-of-19 free throws was Truman even that close.

“I give thanks to God. I played really relaxed tonight,” said Hardmon, who was 10-of-17 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and was 6-of-6 from the free throw line. “My teammates got me the ball and Paul, and I had a good 1-2 punch. It was a collective team effort that won this game.”

QU Coach Steve Hawkins, whose staff was already game-planning for Saturday’s contest late Thursday night, was pleased with his team’s recognition of Truman’s defense and the ability to get the ball to the open teammate.

“It’s credit to Malik’s teammates that they knew he had the hot hand and kept getting him the ball,” said Hawkins, whose team’s have compiled an 11-7 record against TSU in this his second tenure at QU. “I’m not sure we would have done that earlier this year.”

“Then, Malik and Paul got it going. Later, we ran some set plays where Malik would screen for Paul, and he knocked down some 3s. We were really active, and they didn’t really have an answer.”

“When Malik gets down low, he’s hard to guard,” Zilinskas said. “Then if they double down on him, he kicks it out to me.”

However, Truman State, which fell to 6-8 overall and 1-5 in the GLVC, wasn’t going to go away quietly. The Bulldogs outscored the Hawks 46-34 in the second half, making all six of their game’s 3-pointers.

But the Hawks held off several TSU runs behind 11 points and several crucial layups from speedy freshman guard Isaiah Foster to seal a well-earned victory with the lead never dipping under double figures.

Freshman guard Xavier Hall topped the Bulldogs with 12 points. Hunter Strait, Elijah Hazekamp and CE Talton, the Monroe City product, each scored 10 points for TSU, which still holds a 68-62 lead in the all-time series and will visit Pepsi Arena Feb. 18.

The 6-foot-8 Gustafson, who didn’t start and has been hobbled by hip flexor, teamed with 6-foot-8 freshman Mason Wujek for 13 points and six rebounds. Wujek led the team with a plus-19 as the Hawks had a strong inside presence.

“We had them on the ropes last year, and they beat us both times,” Gustafson said. “There was no way we were gonna let that lead slip away.”

