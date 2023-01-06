Hospital Report: January 6, 2023

By Ryan Hill
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Kali Rena Redner, 22, of Quincy, IL, passed away January 3 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Larry Dean Ehmen, age 82, of Quincy, died on January 4 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Justin & Megan Stinnett of O’Fallon, MO...boy

Daniel & Amanda Corrigan of Bowen, IL...girl

Andrew & Justice Boughman of Pittsfield, IL....girl

Imran Shikh & Hala Saad of Chicago, IL*Beirut, Lebonon.....boy

Drew & Jessi Million of Quincy, IL.....boy

Adam & Jessie Huckey of Quincy, IL....girl

