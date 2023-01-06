Hospital Report: January 6, 2023
Deaths:
Kali Rena Redner, 22, of Quincy, IL, passed away January 3 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Larry Dean Ehmen, age 82, of Quincy, died on January 4 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Justin & Megan Stinnett of O’Fallon, MO...boy
Daniel & Amanda Corrigan of Bowen, IL...girl
Andrew & Justice Boughman of Pittsfield, IL....girl
Imran Shikh & Hala Saad of Chicago, IL*Beirut, Lebonon.....boy
Drew & Jessi Million of Quincy, IL.....boy
Adam & Jessie Huckey of Quincy, IL....girl
