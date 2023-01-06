Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon

Radon is colorless, inert, scentless, flavorless, and is the leading cause of lung cancer...
Radon is colorless, inert, scentless, flavorless, and is the leading cause of lung cancer second to cigarettes.(Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has the highest average radon levels of any state, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said the invisible, tasteless, odorless, radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the state, leading to an estimated 400 deaths annually.

The Iowa Cancer Consortium is urging Iowans to test their home for radon this month, which was declared Radon Action Month by Governor Kim Reynolds.

“More than 70% of Iowa homes measure at or above 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L), the radon level at which EPA recommends homes be fixed,” the Iowa Cancer Consortium said in a press release. “In fact, the average radon level in Iowa homes is 8.5 pCi/L. Compare that with an overall United States average of 1.3 pCi/L.”

The Iowa Cancer Consortium recommends low-cost, short-term test kits, which can be found at local hardware stores and online from the American Lung Association (https://lung.org/radon), or by calling the Iowa Radon Hotline at 1-800-383-5992.

Certified Radon Mitigation Specialists should be contacted if a home’s levels are at or above 4 pCi/L.

Find more information here:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
Longtime Quincy restaurant plans move
Chaunessi Cano | Hailey Carson | Brendan Schroder (l-r)
2 more arrested following Quincy shooting, warrant issued for 3rd suspect
Joshua Cress
Plainville man charged with possession of child pornography
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Dexter L Winningham
Man faces charges for allegedly assaulting Hannibal officer, striking a patrol car

Latest News

Money Exchange
HNB National Bank acquires Louisiana, Missouri, bank
New money for winter clothes for kids in need available
New money available to buy winter clothes for kids in need
Cornerstone's mental health service seeing more use
Youth mental health program seeing more use
Senior Asia Seangmany And The QHS Lady Blue Devils Ready To Face Rock Island Tonighgt
WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 5) QHS Lady Blue devils ready To Tip-Off Against Rock Island Tonight In The Gem City