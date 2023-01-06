Lee County man arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Stephen Leonard Wixom
Stephen Leonard Wixom(Lee County Narcotics Task Force)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - An Argyle, Iowa man was arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in Keokuk, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.

The task force reported that Stephen Leonard Wixom, 71, was arrested in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk after an investigation conducted by the task force where Wixom was under investigation for drug trafficking in Keokuk.

Police reported that Wixom was charged with delivery of more than 5 grams of meth, which is a class B felony, and Iowa Drug Tax Stamp violation, which is a class D felony.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by the Keokuk Police Department, Fort Madison Police Department and Lee County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
Longtime Quincy restaurant plans move
Chaunessi Cano | Hailey Carson | Brendan Schroder (l-r)
2 more arrested following Quincy shooting, warrant issued for 3rd suspect
Joshua Cress
Plainville man charged with possession of child pornography
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Mendon fire
Mendon RV fire spreads to barn after propane tanks ignite

Latest News

Great river economic development foundation, Quincy area chamber of commerce, and the district...
GREDF makes startup guide for new businesses
Emergency officials advise testing in January for radon action month.
Firefighters warn of radon gas in homes
Firefighters warn of radon gas in homes
Invisible gas invades homes
January Lotus Lawless appointed new Pike County Animal Shelter warden
January Lotus Lawless appointed new Pike County Animal Shelter warden
Lee County Sheriff’s Department to purchase new bodycams
Lee County Sheriff’s Department to purchase new bodycams