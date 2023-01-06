Lee County man arrested for alleged drug trafficking

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - An Argyle, Iowa man was arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in Keokuk, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.

The task force reported that Stephen Leonard Wixom, 71, was arrested in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk after an investigation conducted by the task force where Wixom was under investigation for drug trafficking in Keokuk.

Police reported that Wixom was charged with delivery of more than 5 grams of meth, which is a class B felony, and Iowa Drug Tax Stamp violation, which is a class D felony.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by the Keokuk Police Department, Fort Madison Police Department and Lee County Attorney’s Office.

