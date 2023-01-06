Lee County Sheriff’s Department to purchase new bodycams

MONTROSE, Iowa (WGEM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Jail will soon purchase new body cameras for their officers.

Sheriff Stacy Weber said the company he was previously purchasing body cameras from stopped making that product.

He said as soon as the department got word of that, they started the process of finding a new supplier.

To Weber, his deputies wearing body cameras in the field could mean the difference between life and death.

He said he has a commitment to protect the people of Lee County, and calm situations he responds to can turn south quickly.

Patrol Deputy Joe Hambleton said working in the field can be unpredictable.

“Sometimes you’ll have a situation which may be beginning to escalate, sometimes people if they know they’re being recorded, they tend to cooperate,” Hambleton said.

That’s why the sheriff’s office is purchasing new body cameras for their deputies.

“Cameras on the officers constantly remind the officers to be on their best behavior and put their best foot forward, our motto here is honest, respectful, protection and I expect the officers to show that at every call, (they) do their best,” Weber said. “We also wear them out in the open and that lets whoever we’re dealing with know there are consequences for their actions.”

The Lee County Jail will receive new cameras as well, paid for by inmate commissary.

Correctional Officer Tasha Howard said half the cameras the jail uses now don’t function properly, so the need is crucial.

“When you’re put into a situation where you’re into a fight or something in the jail, your adrenalines going, so you might not always remember every detail of the incident that happened so we can go back in and look at the video footages,” Howard said.

Weber said the camera footage will be stored for training and accountability purposes for his deputies, but he also said it could potentially save their lives.

“It might be the only witness to their murder,” Weber said.

Weber said the new body cameras have a feature that auto-starts recording when deputies draw their weapons.

He hopes to have them up and running on his deputies by July of this year.

