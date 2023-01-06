Missouri Department of Conservation warns of Chronic Wasting Disease in wildlife

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Conservation wants you to beware of wildlife with Chronic Wasting Disease, especially white-tailed deer.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease that impacts animals like deer and elk.

Media Specialist for Central and Northeast Regions Maddie Est said they track how the disease is spreading because it could wipe out an animal population.

She said they have a mandatory sampling process for hunters in Northeast Missouri to make sure their deer are not infected.

“To take the sample, all we do is take out the lymph nodes from the deer so you can still get it mounted,” Est said. “You can still obviously process the meat, but if it has CWD, we can’t recommend that you eat meat from the deer that’s tested positive.”

The two CWD management zones in Northeast Missouri include Knox and Clark Counties.

MDC prohibits you from using grain and other consumable products to attract deer in CWD management zones, but there are a few exceptions:

  • Feed placed within 100 feet of any residence or occupied building
  • Feed placed somewhere where deer can’t access
  • Feed and minerals used only for agricultural, forest management or wildlife food plot production practices

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
Longtime Quincy restaurant plans move
Chaunessi Cano | Hailey Carson | Brendan Schroder (l-r)
2 more arrested following Quincy shooting, warrant issued for 3rd suspect
Joshua Cress
Plainville man charged with possession of child pornography
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Hy-Vee on Harrison in Quincy will be the second of three recycling drop-off sites in Quincy.
Second recycling drop-off site approved by Quincy City Council

Latest News

Palmyra to have April bond issue for water system improvements
Palmyra to have April bond issue for water system improvements
Missouri Department of Conservation warns of Chronic Wasting Disease in wildlife
Missouri Department of Conservation warns of Chronic Wasting Disease in wildlife
Palmyra Wastewater Facility
Palmyra to have April bond issue for water system improvements
Fire officials said the three departments responded to the fire that started around 9:15 p.m.
Fire in Mendon, Illinois, engulfs barn, ignites propane tanks