New money available to buy winter clothes for kids in need

By Blake Sammann
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - More seasonable temperatures are settling and with the possibility of snow this weekend, there’s a new way for local kids in need to stay warm.

Connect Child & Family Solutions said they will use a $1,000 grant to provide kids with the warm winter clothing they need, including coats, gloves, hats and boots.

Organizers said they hear about families struggling from different agencies around town and want to connect them to what they need.

“We have a good relationship with the school district and a lot of times we hear from them kids are coming to school with holes in their shoes or don’t have winter coats or just appropriate clothing for the frigid temperatures,” director Adam Adrian said.

The money comes from the Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity Fund with the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri.

Adrian said they have received the money and will start spending it when demand starts coming in.

