Palmyra to have April bond issue for water system improvements

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The City of Palmyra has to make major upgrades to its sewer and water systems across the city, but they need the community’s help to pay for it.

The Palmyra Wastewater Treatment Facility where the equipment is more than 40 years old and extremely outdated.

The city said in order to maintain the quality of service to its residents and remain in compliance with requirements from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, they need to make upgrades to its water systems.

There will be a bond issue on the April ballot to try to raise $15 million, which will go toward constructing and improving the city’s sewer system and waterworks.

Mayor Pro Tem Brock Fahy said this money is needed to keep water clean.

“If we don’t do upgrades to our city now, it’s going to cost the city more in the long run,” Fahy said. “We are trying to keep the cost down for our citizens and our residents and people that come here as well, so that we are always competitive to our rural area around us.”

If the bond passes, and the city gets state or federal assistance for the project, the average user’s water bill will be $45 per month and the average sewer bill will be $60 per month. With no additional funding, the average user’s water bill will be $50 per month and the average sewer bill will be $70 per month.

Either way, the city will immediately start making improvements.

If the bond issue does not pass, they could face fines for failure to provide safe drinking water and treat sewage adequately.

There will be public meetings for more information on the ballot issue. They are scheduled for March 15 and March 29 at Flower City Park.

