Weekend weather system more of a nuisance than trouble maker

QUINCY (WGEM) - Cold temperatures, clearing skies and light winds allowed for frost to form overnight. Therefore, you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes this morning to pre-start your car or to scrape the ice off.

Benign conditions persist across the region this morning with mostly clear skies. We have just a few thin upper-level clouds passing through. These benign conditions are expected to continue through the day and night.

The blanket of low-level, gloomy clouds have cleared out of the Tri-States. So today, we will get to see some more sun than we have over the past few days. Through the day though, we will have increasing mid to upper-level clouds. Daytime highs will end up a little warmer than yesterday. A few examples; Macomb will be near 36°, Quincy will be near 40°, and Hannibal will be near 43°. Tonight will be chilly yet again, but above normal for this time of year. The normal low temperature for this time of year is 19°. Lows tonight though will be in the mid 20s to near 30°, depending on where you live.

Tomorrow is the day we are watching for our next weather system to roll through. Currently this Friday morning, a low pressure system is situated near New Mexico and Texas. That low pressure system will pass just to the south of us tomorrow, bringing us the chance for a little precipitation. The day will start off dry with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. I expect us to remain dry into the afternoon as well. The precipitation will hold off until after sunset. A few spotty snow/rain showers will move into the far southwestern tier of the Tri-States later in the evening. (Counties such as Monroe and Ralls in Missouri.) The bulk of the precipitation will not arrive though until the overnight hours. Initially, we could see a rain snow mix but that should quickly change over to snow. Some sleet may mix in though from time to time. By Sunday morning, we look to have a few spotty pockets of light snow or flurries early on. Then, the snow and clouds will quickly clear the area after that, leading to sunshine for the rest of the day.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.