WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 5) Central/Southeastern Basketball Team Focuses In On “The Process” As They Strive To Reach New Heights Under The Watchful Eye Of Longtime Head Coach Matt Long

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Central/Southeastern basketball team is creating a lot of buzz across the “Land of Lincoln” this season and for good reason. The (12-2) squad captured the Girls Small School Championship at the “State Farm Classic” over the holiday break by beating higher seeded teams. CSE beat Paris to claim the tourney title with PHS entering the game sporting an undefeated record.

The Lady Panthers were simply unfazed by the fact that they were seeded 7th and were virtually thought of as ‘underdogs” heading into every game they played. Central/Southeastern just focused on playing the game as a team. and embraced what longtime head coach Matt Long refers to as “The Process.” The end result was a tourney crown that the program will cherish as they continue to improve game after game with greater goals on their minds and hearts. We’ll check in with Coach Long for more details...

