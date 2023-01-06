WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 5) Quincy Lady Blue Devils Prepared To Tip-Off Against Rock Island Tonight On The Western Big 6 Conference Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High girls basketball team hopes to start the new year off in a positive way tonight in “The Gem City.” For the first time in 2023, the (10-7) Lady Blue Devils will face a Western Big 6 Conference rival on the prep hardwood when Rock Island rolls into town. The Rocks are (9-9) on the season and they’re currently (3-3) in the WB6 standings. QHS checks in at (4-2) and (4-2) playing on their home floor. RIHS has posted a (3-1) slate playing on the road heading into tonight’s battle inside the Quincy High gym.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was recently on patrol and caught up with Lady Blue Devils head coach Brad Dance. Dance offered a breakdown on the challenges his squad will face when they host the Rocks. Quincy senior Asia Seangmany, and juniors Leila Dade, and Taylor Fohey also offered some insight on what the “Blue and White” will have to do this evening to post a victory against Rock Island.

