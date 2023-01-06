WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (January 5) Keokuk Wrestler Ethan Rose Faces Fairfield’s Brody Lyons On The IHSAA Mats In Lee County

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Keokuk area prep wrestling fans had a chance to see the Chiefs back in action on the mats this evening as they played host to the Titans of West Hancock and the Trojans of Fairfield. In one of the featured matchup’s of the evening, KHS standout Ethan Rose (160) faced Fairfield’s Brody Lyons. Rose showcased his power and poise against Lyons from the start of the match and went on to post a victory (by pin) in front of the Chiefs hometown fans.

Despite the individual victory, the FHS wrestling team was able to post a 54-24 team win over Keokuk. later, the Chiefs bounced back to post a 42-36 team victory over West Hancock.

