WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (January 5) QHS Lady Blue Devils Fall To Defeat At Home Against Rock Island On The Western Big 6 Conference Hardwood

IHSA Girls Basketball: Taylor Fohey Leads QHS With 17 Points During 50-48 Loss At Home Against The Lady Rocks Of Rock Island
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, January 5, 2023
High School Basketball
IHSA Basketball
Western Big 6 Conference
Girls
Rock Island 50
Quincy 48
QHS: Taylor Fohey (17 Points)
QHS: Leila Dade (13 Points)
QHS Now (10-8) Overall on The Season & (4-3) In The WB6
IHSA Basketball
Central/Southeastern 44
Payson-Seymour 17
CSE: Lauren Miller (16 Points)
CSE: Brilyn Lantz (10 Points)
Pittsfield 33
Pleasant Hill/Western 40
Unity 67
West Hancock 33
IHSA Basketball
Boys
Quincy Notre Dame 71
Western 33
WHS: Mason Smith (10 Points)
WHS: Alex Connoyer (14 Points)
Friday: QND Will Host Pittsfield At The Pit (7:00 PM)
Listen To The Game “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM
West Central 63
Greenfield/NW 49
WCHS Now (13-4) On The Season
Camp Point Central 46
West Hancock 34
Rushville-Industry 37
Brown County 67
BC Hornets: Cole Behymer (20 Points)
MSHSAA Basketball
Highland Boys & Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament
Highland High School Gym
Ewing, Missouri
Canton 33
Macon 65
CHS Tigers Now (5-7) Overall On The Season
Canton Will Play In 3rd Place Game On Friday
Keokuk 57
Highland 45
KHS Chiefs: Diego Garcia (32 Points)
College Basketball
GLVC
Quincy University Lady Hawks 56
Truman State 68
QU: Sarah Nelson (17 Points)
QU: Beth Matis Martin (11 Points)
Men
Quincy University 85
Truman State 74
QU Hawks Snap A 9-Game Losing Skid vs. TSU Bulldogs
Summit League
Women
Omaha 73
Western Illinois 58
Men
Western Illinois 74
Omaha 78
WIU Leathernecks Now (8-7) Overall On The Season
Saturday: WIU Will Host Denver At Western Hall (2:00 PM)
