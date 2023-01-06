WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (January 5) QHS Lady Blue Devils Fall To Defeat At Home Against Rock Island On The Western Big 6 Conference Hardwood

IHSA Girls Basketball: Taylor Fohey Leads QHS With 17 Points During 50-48 Loss At Home Against The Lady Rocks Of Rock Island
QHS Guard Leila Dade Pumps In 13 Points As Blue Devils Fall At Home vs. Rock Island
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, January 5, 2023

High School Basketball

IHSA Basketball

Western Big 6 Conference

Girls

Rock Island 50

Quincy 48

QHS: Taylor Fohey (17 Points)

QHS: Leila Dade (13 Points)

QHS Now (10-8) Overall on The Season & (4-3) In The WB6

Central/Southeastern 44

Payson-Seymour 17

CSE: Lauren Miller (16 Points)

CSE: Brilyn Lantz (10 Points)

Pittsfield 33

Pleasant Hill/Western 40

Unity 67

West Hancock 33

Boys

Quincy Notre Dame 71

Western 33

WHS: Mason Smith (10 Points)

WHS: Alex Connoyer (14 Points)

Friday: QND Will Host Pittsfield At The Pit (7:00 PM)

Listen To The Game “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM

West Central 63

Greenfield/NW 49

WCHS Now (13-4) On The Season

Camp Point Central 46

West Hancock 34

Rushville-Industry 37

Brown County 67

BC Hornets: Cole Behymer (20 Points)

Highland Boys & Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament

Highland High School Gym

Ewing, Missouri

Canton 33

Macon 65

CHS Tigers Now (5-7) Overall On The Season

Canton Will Play In 3rd Place Game On Friday

Keokuk 57

Highland 45

KHS Chiefs: Diego Garcia (32 Points)

College Basketball

GLVC

Quincy University Lady Hawks 56

Truman State 68

QU: Sarah Nelson (17 Points)

QU: Beth Matis Martin (11 Points)

Men

Quincy University 85

Truman State 74

QU Hawks Snap A 9-Game Losing Skid vs. TSU Bulldogs

Summit League

Women

Omaha 73

Western Illinois 58

Men

Western Illinois 74

Omaha 78

WIU Leathernecks Now (8-7) Overall On The Season

Saturday: WIU Will Host Denver At Western Hall (2:00 PM)

