WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (January 5) QHS Lady Blue Devils Fall To Defeat At Home Against Rock Island On The Western Big 6 Conference Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, January 5, 2023

High School Basketball

IHSA Basketball

Western Big 6 Conference

Girls

Rock Island 50

Quincy 48

QHS: Taylor Fohey (17 Points)

QHS: Leila Dade (13 Points)

QHS Now (10-8) Overall on The Season & (4-3) In The WB6

IHSA Basketball

Central/Southeastern 44

Payson-Seymour 17

CSE: Lauren Miller (16 Points)

CSE: Brilyn Lantz (10 Points)

Pittsfield 33

Pleasant Hill/Western 40

Unity 67

West Hancock 33

IHSA Basketball

Boys

Quincy Notre Dame 71

Western 33

WHS: Mason Smith (10 Points)

WHS: Alex Connoyer (14 Points)

Friday: QND Will Host Pittsfield At The Pit (7:00 PM)

Listen To The Game “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM

West Central 63

Greenfield/NW 49

WCHS Now (13-4) On The Season

Camp Point Central 46

West Hancock 34

Rushville-Industry 37

Brown County 67

BC Hornets: Cole Behymer (20 Points)

MSHSAA Basketball

Highland Boys & Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament

Highland High School Gym

Ewing, Missouri

Canton 33

Macon 65

CHS Tigers Now (5-7) Overall On The Season

Canton Will Play In 3rd Place Game On Friday

Keokuk 57

Highland 45

KHS Chiefs: Diego Garcia (32 Points)

College Basketball

GLVC

Quincy University Lady Hawks 56

Truman State 68

QU: Sarah Nelson (17 Points)

QU: Beth Matis Martin (11 Points)

Men

Quincy University 85

Truman State 74

QU Hawks Snap A 9-Game Losing Skid vs. TSU Bulldogs

Summit League

Women

Omaha 73

Western Illinois 58

Men

Western Illinois 74

Omaha 78

WIU Leathernecks Now (8-7) Overall On The Season

Saturday: WIU Will Host Denver At Western Hall (2:00 PM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.