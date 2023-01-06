When will Arctic air return?

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday, a weak area of low pressure is expected to move south of the region, potentially causing a few light snow showers or flurries. However, accumulation is not expected to be significant, with a maximum of one inch.

Mild temps will continue (Brian Inman)

Following this weather event, mild temperatures are forecasted, with highs reaching the 40s and sometimes even 50°, which is above the normal range of 34-35 degrees for this time of year. Our next chance of rain is predicted for Thursday, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s. As far as the return of Arctic air I see nothing that would indicate a blast of cold air through the 23rd of January. That is quite a ways off and things can always change but for now, I will say mild or above-normal temperatures will persist.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.