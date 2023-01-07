Fire breaks out in Hannibal home

By Jayla Louis
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Fire Department responded to a fire at 1302 Ruby Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters reported that they gained control of the fire in about 15 minutes.

Firefighters said all occupants of the home were out of the home when crews arrived and no one was injured.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal conducted an investigation which revealed the cause of the fire was due to an electrical extension cord overload.

The Hannibal Fire Department wants to remind residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms and to only use extension cords for temporary use.

