Firefighters warn of radon gas in homes

QUINCY (WGEM) - January is radon action month and emergency officials said its time to get your house tested.

Radon is the second leading cause of cancer. You can’t see it, smell it or taste it. The invisible gas is in the ground and can naturally find its way into your home through holes and cracks.

Tri-Township Fire Department Lieutenant Casey Otten said that all houses can fall victim to high levels of radon.

”At least get the equipment or contact someone and do some testing,” Otten said. “Then if they decide or you figure out the levels are higher, then work on getting that mitigated, so that you can be safe.”

The Tri-Township Fire Department advises homeowners to take necessary steps to protect your home against radon.

“There are different systems for detecting it that they sell at the hardware store and things like that that you can do for yourself or you can call different companies that are in town that help check for it but they will also help you mitigate it if there is a problem, if your levels are high,” he said.

Testing kits can be found at local hardware stores as well as online.

