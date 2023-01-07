GREDF makes startup guide for new businesses

QUINCY (WGEM) - Great River Economic Development Foundation, Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, and The District have partnered in creating a business startup guide.

GREDF President Kyle Moore said the business startup guide is an easy step-by-step guide for individuals hoping to start a business in Quincy or Adams County.

“The step-by-step guide is just here for people to know that you’re not alone in that journey there are resources here for you and we want to make it as easy as possible for you to start up your local business and live your dream right here in Quincy and Adams County,” Moore said.

Moore said the guide is full of advice, contacts and checklists.

“The startup guide is for potential business owners to look at it at their own pace, but also so they know that they’re not alone,” Moore said. “We want them to know that there is a community of people here in Quincy and Adams County that can help make them successful.”

Moore said that there is a real spirit here in Adams County now for entrepreneurship and the three organizations that teamed up to build this starting a business guide, want to make their journal easy and enjoyable.

You can contact any of the partnered organizations to get more information about how to get connected.

