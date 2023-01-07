Griggsville-Perry Pre-K program back in action

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Griggsville-Perry school district is up and running after holiday break, and with it comes the return of the Pre-Kindergarten program for the first time in three years.

The program’s teacher, Keaton Wort, said on day, one the students were loving it so much they didn’t want to go home.

“To see the kids happy and excited is our main goal,” Wort said. “And I know the community really wanted them here.”

Wort said the development for the three to five age group is crucial in preparation for kindergarten. Wort said they are working to get the older group caught up ahead of that.

“They didn’t have a chance to be in an education setting, so they’re a little lower than they need to be,” Wort said.

This is all new for Wort too, who was still a student himself back in 2019 when the program came to a halt.

“I graduated college last spring,” Wort said. “And I took the third grade job here. When they got the Pre-K program back it’s what I wanted to do, so I put my name there.”

The school’s principal Jillian Theis said good news came for the school last fall when they got their state funding back.

She said they were even able to succeed in one of their hurdles, which was hiring on new staff.

“We spent the last few weeks before break preparing for this,” Theis said. “And so we were able to find Wort as our Pre-K teacher, our biggest need. And then we hired a Pre-K coordinator who will essentially run and act as an administrator for the program. And, we also have a new Pre-K aid.”

Theis said the program is fully funded through 2025.

She said the program currently has 35 kids enrolled with 5 available slots in the afternoon.

To sign up for the program, parents can call the Griggsville-Perry Office at 217-833-2352.

Children must be at least 3 years old to be eligible.

