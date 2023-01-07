Hannibal School District gets VR headsets to enhance learning

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal School District is bringing more tech into the classroom to give students a more immersive learning experience.

HPS got 64 virtual reality headsets for its middle school students.

Sixth graders traveled back in time to the Aztec Empire, all through virtual reality headsets.

“We learned about the Aztecs’ world and a guy in one of the scenes came up to us and told us about his story, about how the Aztecs plant crops and everything,” said sixth grader Noveli Collier.

Collier said she’s happy to use more tech in the classroom.

“I like how they incorporated those into our learning because that’s what I feel like nowadays, a bunch of sixth graders like electronics and so it helps incorporate electronics and learning at the same time,” Collier said.

Collier’s social studies teacher Tim Schieferdecker said the District got the headsets back in December. This week is the first time they got to use them.

Students took part in simulations where they explore land around them and talk to characters who might have existed during different time periods.

“We get to see virtual, almost Minecraft-like experiences for the students as they roam free through virtual worlds and as we direct them through these worlds too,” Schieferdecker said.

Schieferdecker said the headsets give his students opportunities to visit places they would not normally be able to go. He said it’s all in an effort to enhance their education.

“It’s been amazing with the Hannibal Public School District keeping up with technology, when we have the VR headsets, it’s like we have 64 round trip tickets to wherever we want to be in the world,” Schieferdecker said.

Schieferdecker said with the VR headsets, he plans to show his students Greece, Rome, the Medieval Ages, the Great Wall of China, and more.

The school district said the VR headsets are only at the middle school right now, but could be coming to other schools in the future. The headsets can also be used in classes like science and English Language Arts.

