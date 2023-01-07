January Lotus Lawless appointed new Pike County Animal Shelter warden

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Animal Shelter has a new warden after getting itself in hot water after the latest audit.

Chairman Andy Borrowman said the department went over the $120,000 budget allocated for the shelter’s 2022 year which then caused the former warden to resign.

He said at their last board meeting they appointed staff member January Lotus Lawless as the new warden.

“When the old warden quit, they asked me to step in and take over until they found someone,” Lawless said. “And then they asked me if I wouldn’t mind doing it. And I said ‘absolutely.’”

Lawless said she started at the shelter a couple of years ago when a volunteer who knew her asked for her help when the staff was out with COVID.

Lawless said from there she was hired on.

