Light Snow is Likely Through Early Sunday Morning; Drier and Warmer after that through Midweek

QUINCY (WGEM) - Clouds are increasing ahead of a mid-level atmospheric disturbance approaching the region from the west, bringing increasing chances for light snow Saturday evening. Most parts of the viewing area should see light snowfall start by 6-7 PM Saturday evening and taper off early Sunday morning, with essentially all frozen precipitation expected with this system across the area as overnight temperatures dip back down into the upper-20s. Snow showers are expected to exit the region between 3 and 6 AM Sunday morning.

Snowfall amounts are expected to be fairly light with this system, with 1″ or less of accumulation for most of the viewing area. Some locations may only see a trace. However, isolated locations across the far southern part of the viewing area may see localized snowfall accumulations in excess of 1″. Temperatures will rebound on Sunday into the mid to upper-30s under gradually clearing skies, so the snowfall should be short-lived and generally a temporary nuisance overnight. Some areas of patchy fog and freezing fog are possible early Sunday morning too, especially across the northern tier of the viewing area.

Thereafter, milder weather is expected to usher in the first half of the new week. Bouts of clouds and some sun will accompany daytime high temperatures slightly above normal. Overall, it will be amicable weather for early January. A disturbance later in the week may bring a chance of light precipitation to the region but no appreciable intrusions of arctic air look to be on the horizon through the extended 10-day forecast period.

Stay tuned to WGEM for the latest forecast updates.

J. Risley

